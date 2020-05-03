Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Celsius worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CELH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Celsius by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Celsius by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.58 million, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.10.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

