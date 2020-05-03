Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,202 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Potbelly worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 250,646 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,258,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 99,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Potbelly by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 496,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBPB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Potbelly Corp has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $81.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.45 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Potbelly Corp will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

