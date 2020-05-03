Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,278 Shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Container Store Group worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 6,238.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,995,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,005 shares during the period. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,210,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 648,222 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Container Store Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 481,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Container Store Group by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Jordan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,223.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Container Store Group stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.05. Container Store Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Container Store Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

