Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,658 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pacific City Financial worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Pacific City Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific City Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific City Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacific City Financial by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period.

PCB opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. Pacific City Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million.

In other Pacific City Financial news, Director Don Rhee bought 50,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $765,382.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific City Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Pacific City Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

