Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGE opened at $23.17 on Friday. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 152,770,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $3,429,687,869.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher R. Jones sold 103,983 shares of Tallgrass Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $2,729,553.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

