Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

TCFC stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $137.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. Community Financial Cor has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $36.23.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Community Financial Cor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

