Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE SBOW opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $64.19 million, a P/E ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.79. SilverBow Resources Inc has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $18.08.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $69.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 39.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SilverBow Resources Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverBow Resources Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

