Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 21,465 Shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Fluent worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLNT. Weber Alan W boosted its stake in Fluent by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 5,341,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 486,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 278,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 243,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 107,591 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluent alerts:

FLNT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $153.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Fluent Inc has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.47.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluent Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.