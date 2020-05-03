Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $329,000 Position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 627.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ RMBI opened at $10.41 on Friday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 28.17%.

In related news, Director Harold T. Hanley III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.