Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Novavax worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Novavax by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,828 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $17.33 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Novavax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

