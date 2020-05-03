Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $315,000 Position in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of 1st Constitution Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCCY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 430,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 153,876 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 152,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 22,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 125,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.59.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Rue acquired 4,000 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $67,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,783.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Andreacio bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCCY shares. ValuEngine lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

