Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stake Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

