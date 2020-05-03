Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 33,777 shares during the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. Lifetime Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $114.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $226.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lifetime Brands Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

