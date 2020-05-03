Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.96 and last traded at $52.06, 2,506,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,679,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,415 shares of company stock worth $1,291,931 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

