Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Trading Down 5.7%

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) traded down 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.22 and last traded at $61.11, 13,665,866 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 13,211,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.79. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

