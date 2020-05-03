Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Down 5.8%

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)’s share price was down 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.07 and last traded at $78.42, approximately 817,430 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 759,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $279,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

