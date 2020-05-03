Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $43.96 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

