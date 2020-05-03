CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Cut to $54.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 101.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $266,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,029,817.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $192,213.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,390 shares of company stock valued at $632,314. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,102,000 after acquiring an additional 609,930 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,764,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 633,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after buying an additional 36,943 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

