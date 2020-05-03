Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $11.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Imperial Capital from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

MTDR stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 4.75.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Van H. Singleton II bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $97,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

