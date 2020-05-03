Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) PT Lowered to GBX 3,900

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 4,150 ($54.59) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IHG. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 4,860 ($63.93) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price (down from GBX 2,800 ($36.83)) on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,233.33 ($55.69).

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 3,543 ($46.61) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,332.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,443.47. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,161 ($28.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90).

In other Intercontinental Hotels Group news, insider Ian Dyson bought 1,500 shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,545 ($59.79) per share, for a total transaction of £68,175 ($89,680.35). Also, insider Patrick Cescau purchased 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,648 ($34.83) per share, for a total transaction of £100,094.40 ($131,668.51).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

