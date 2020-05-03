Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Raised to GBX 7,300

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target upped by equities researchers at HSBC from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 7,300 ($96.03) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RB. Kepler Capital Markets raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 6,700 ($88.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.98) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 5,275 ($69.39) in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,950 ($78.27) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,611.58 ($86.97).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,570 ($86.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,087.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total transaction of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reckitt Benckiser Group PT Raised to GBX 7,300
Reckitt Benckiser Group PT Raised to GBX 7,300
Credit Suisse Group Lowers Royal Dutch Shell Price Target to GBX 1,700
Credit Suisse Group Lowers Royal Dutch Shell Price Target to GBX 1,700
BGC Partners Stock Price Down 0.3%
BGC Partners Stock Price Down 0.3%
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.3%
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.3%
TTM Technologies Shares Down 5.8%
TTM Technologies Shares Down 5.8%
MEDNAX Trading Down 5.8%
MEDNAX Trading Down 5.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report