Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Raised to GBX 7,300

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target upped by equities researchers at HSBC from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 7,300 ($96.03) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RB. Kepler Capital Markets raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 6,700 ($88.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.98) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 5,275 ($69.39) in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,950 ($78.27) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,611.58 ($86.97).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,570 ($86.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,087.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total transaction of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.