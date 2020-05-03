Credit Suisse Group Lowers Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Price Target to GBX 1,700

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,089.30 ($27.48).

RDSA opened at GBX 1,231.60 ($16.20) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,331.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,938.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

