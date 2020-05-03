BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s share price was down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $3.09, approximately 4,018,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,674,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

BGCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $487.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. BGC Partners’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

