Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Trading Down 6.3%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.49, 1,615,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 931,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Dawson James downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.96.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 132.53% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 292,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.