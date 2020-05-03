TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Down 5.8%

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.92, approximately 5,319,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 1,391,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 2.07.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $610.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $31,596.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $338,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,273 shares of company stock valued at $439,708 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,245,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,888,000 after purchasing an additional 456,608 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 567,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 26,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 78,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 45,088 shares in the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reckitt Benckiser Group PT Raised to GBX 7,300
Reckitt Benckiser Group PT Raised to GBX 7,300
Credit Suisse Group Lowers Royal Dutch Shell Price Target to GBX 1,700
Credit Suisse Group Lowers Royal Dutch Shell Price Target to GBX 1,700
BGC Partners Stock Price Down 0.3%
BGC Partners Stock Price Down 0.3%
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.3%
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.3%
TTM Technologies Shares Down 5.8%
TTM Technologies Shares Down 5.8%
MEDNAX Trading Down 5.8%
MEDNAX Trading Down 5.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report