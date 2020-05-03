TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Down 5.8%

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.92, approximately 5,319,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 1,391,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 2.07.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $610.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $31,596.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $338,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,273 shares of company stock valued at $439,708 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,245,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,888,000 after purchasing an additional 456,608 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 567,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 26,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 78,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 45,088 shares in the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.