MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Trading Down 5.8%

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) fell 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.68, 1,364,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,410,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

A number of analysts have commented on MD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

