Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in April

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,500 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 402,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $124,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $138.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

