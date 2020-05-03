Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Down 5.4% in April

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $115.03 million, a P/E ratio of -429.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

HROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Harrow Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

