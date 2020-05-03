Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Down 5.4% in April

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $115.03 million, a P/E ratio of -429.00 and a beta of 0.81.
Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Harrow Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.
Featured Article: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.