Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Down 6%

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) traded down 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.42, 1,126,659 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,832,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verra Mobility from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, VP Vincent Brigidi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller purchased 12,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,758.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,194,000 after buying an additional 358,395 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

