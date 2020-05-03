World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Trading Down 6%

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $23.50, approximately 736,395 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 608,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

INT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.10.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. World Fuel Services’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in World Fuel Services by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,938,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in World Fuel Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

