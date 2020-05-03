Peel Hunt Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for Intu Properties (LON:INTU)

Intu Properties (LON:INTU)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 21 ($0.28) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 35.46 ($0.47).

Get Intu Properties alerts:

LON:INTU opened at GBX 6.05 ($0.08) on Friday. Intu Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 100.65 ($1.32). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.04.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.