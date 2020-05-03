ASSA ABLOY AB/S’s (ASAZY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ASAZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DNB Markets raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.77. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. ASSA ABLOY AB/S’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

