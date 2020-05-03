Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $71.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

