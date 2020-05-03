Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $181.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Visa's shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company is likely to see a slowdown in its cross-border business due to coronavirus outbreak. Numerous acquisitions and alliances plus technology upgrades and effective marketing have paved the way for long-term growth and consistent increase in revenues. Shift in payments such as mobile, cards and online paved way for long-term growth and led to an increase in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions. The acquisition of Visa Europe is a long-term growth strategy for the company. Its international business has been expanding and adds diversification benefits. Its strong capital position is another positive. However, high client incentives and expenses weigh on its operating margin.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $175.57 on Friday. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $350.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.96 and a 200-day moving average of $182.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

