Walker & Dunlop’s (WD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE:WD opened at $37.21 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 136.36, a quick ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Bowers acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.19 per share, with a total value of $52,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,652.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $2,671,810.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,472,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,333. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 158,736 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

