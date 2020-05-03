Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

May 3rd, 2020

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WB. Benchmark lowered their price target on Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. Weibo has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $69.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Weibo had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,715,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 7.6% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 18,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at $4,321,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 795,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,875,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

