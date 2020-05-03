Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Whirlpool slid and lagged the industry in the past three months. Further, the stock has been under pressure due to the ongoing global COVID-19 situation. It expects disruption in production and soft demand stemming from the outbreak to significantly impact results. Consequently, the company withdrew its 2020 guidance. Further, it has been witnessing dismal sales trend, recording the second consecutive miss in the fourth quarter. Sales declines in Latin America, Asia and EMEA mainly hurt the top line. Going forward, the company expects sales to be hurt by the persistent softness in the United States, Canada and Mexico. However, Whirlpool’s cost-containment efforts and margin expansion in North America are poised to drive growth. Also, restructuring actions to revive the EMEA business bodes well.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $112.19 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,260,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 461,178 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $19,989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,466,000 after buying an additional 232,616 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

