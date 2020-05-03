Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

VRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen began coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamond Eagle Acquisition will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr.

