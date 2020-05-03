Aecom (ACM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Aecom to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aecom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ACM opened at $35.01 on Friday. Aecom has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aecom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aecom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

