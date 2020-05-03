LivePerson (LPSN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect LivePerson to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. LivePerson has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at -1.64–1.54 EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.53–0.51 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. On average, analysts expect LivePerson to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LPSN opened at $22.47 on Friday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $51.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

