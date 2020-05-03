US Concrete (USCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect US Concrete to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. US Concrete has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect US Concrete to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $290.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.41. US Concrete has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $56.22.

In other US Concrete news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $96,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,413.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Sandbrook acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $419,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,675,257.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $871,839 and have sold 750 shares valued at $15,865. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

USCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti cut shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Earnings History for US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

