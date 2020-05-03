AGCO (AGCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect AGCO to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. AGCO has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 5.00-5.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.00-5.20 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGCO opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.11. AGCO has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $81.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AGCO from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Stephens cut their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

