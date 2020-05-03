Valvoline’s (VVV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

VVV stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.49. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. The business had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,710,000 after purchasing an additional 171,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,155,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,068,000 after acquiring an additional 73,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $41,029,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,881,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

