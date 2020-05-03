Zacks Investment Research Lowers Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) to Hold

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Get Energous alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energous in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Energous stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.92. Energous has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 19,009.41% and a negative return on equity of 151.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energous will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Energous by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Energous by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energous (WATT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.