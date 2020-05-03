Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VVNT. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vivint Smart Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.26. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.