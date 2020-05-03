Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT Lowered to $56.00

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APYRF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $31.75 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $43.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF)

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment PT Lowered to $56.00
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment PT Lowered to $56.00
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity
TD Securities Increases Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Target to $50.00
TD Securities Increases Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Target to $50.00
Africa Oil Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
Africa Oil Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
Antofagasta Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Antofagasta Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
CSFB Upgrades AMS AG/ADR to “Outperform”
CSFB Upgrades AMS AG/ADR to “Outperform”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report