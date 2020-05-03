Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT Lowered to $56.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APYRF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $31.75 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $43.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.