Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APYRF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $43.25.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Analyst Recommendations for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF)

Latest News

