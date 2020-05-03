TD Securities Increases Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to $50.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s current price.

APYRF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $43.25.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

