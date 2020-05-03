Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AOIFF stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.71. Africa Oil has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.29.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company also holds an interest in a producing asset in deep-water Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp.

