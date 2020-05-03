Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.73.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

